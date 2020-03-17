Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.