Castle Biosciences Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.98 million and a P/E ratio of -28.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $800,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,250 over the last three months.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

