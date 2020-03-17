Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.94.

NYSE CVNA opened at $39.18 on Friday. Carvana has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $115.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

