Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE COF opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $55.44 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 23,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

