Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 583,863 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $461,251.77. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $7,150,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,947,863 shares of company stock worth $16,217,332 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 1,314,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,360 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 97,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,052 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

