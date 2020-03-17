Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Senior Officer Acquires C$199,742.50 in Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer acquired 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,742.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$620,484.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$77.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$70.03 and a one year high of C$115.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$103.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$108.44.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on CM. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$113.46.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.