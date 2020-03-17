Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Camden National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 103,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. Camden National has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $517.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.14.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

