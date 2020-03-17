Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 134.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,094,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,146,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,697,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,877 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 158,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.83. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

