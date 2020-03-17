Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 202.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

BRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

