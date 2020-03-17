BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.14.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, and Domino Business segments.

