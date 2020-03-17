BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.14.
BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR Company Profile
