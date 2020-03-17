Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC raised Brookfield Business Partners from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($2.67). The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.