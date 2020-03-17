Brokerages Set N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) PT at GBX 130

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 130 ($1.71).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of N Brown Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 141 ($1.85) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a report on Monday, February 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of N Brown Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

LON BWNG opened at GBX 29.90 ($0.39) on Friday. N Brown Group has a 52 week low of GBX 46.58 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.14.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.