Brokerages Set Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Price Target at $128.50

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LBRDA shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series A alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A stock opened at $92.35 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 1-year low of $91.23 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 144.30 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.91.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.