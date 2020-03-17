Brokerages Set Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Target Price at $13.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

KZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,880,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Belsky acquired 15,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $46,152.00. Insiders purchased a total of 3,980,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,421,380 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.67, a current ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $22.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

