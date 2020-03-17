Brokerages Set Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) PT at $25.80

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Athenex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Athenex in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Athenex has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $620.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Athenex had a negative net margin of 122.25% and a negative return on equity of 86.32%. The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Athenex will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manson Fok acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 667,302 shares of company stock worth $9,390,521. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 54,982 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,100,000 after acquiring an additional 797,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

