Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Brixmor Property Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Brixmor Property Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.62.

BRX opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $153,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,368 shares of company stock worth $507,846 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 72,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 29,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

