BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BPMP. Mizuho reduced their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered BP Midstream Partners from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BPMP opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 74.75% and a net margin of 130.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Read More: Hold Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.