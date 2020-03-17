Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. FMR LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950 in the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

