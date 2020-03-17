Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average of $152.83.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

