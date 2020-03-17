Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCC. TheStreet upgraded Boise Cascade from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $32,071,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $3,997,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after buying an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

