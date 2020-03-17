BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Receives Neutral Rating from B. Riley

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BMC Stock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

