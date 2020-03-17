Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 238.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

