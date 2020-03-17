Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of BLBD opened at $11.71 on Friday. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $215,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 19.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.1% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 156,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

