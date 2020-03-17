BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.00.

BLK opened at $357.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.20. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $354.01 and a 1 year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 30.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

