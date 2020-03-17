Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Short Interest Up 5.9% in February

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 310,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 178.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.24. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $97.35.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.17 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,565,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 808,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,211 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 547,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,543,000 after purchasing an additional 165,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackbaud by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

