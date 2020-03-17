BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLFS. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of BLFS opened at $8.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 5.33. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 40.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,380.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,378. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 143,595 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. 50.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

