BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.70.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $369.72 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.43. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 42,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $251,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,815. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.