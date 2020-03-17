Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Short Interest Update

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 3,960,000 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $244.09 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.75%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 155,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 62,687 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,039,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 48,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

