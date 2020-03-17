BidaskClub Upgrades Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.35.

CHKP stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after buying an additional 41,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $5,114,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

