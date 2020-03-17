BidaskClub Lowers TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 146.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 96,449 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.