BidaskClub Lowers Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $33.63 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 16,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $944,821.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,821.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after acquiring an additional 124,005 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

