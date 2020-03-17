BidaskClub Downgrades TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.69 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 839.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

