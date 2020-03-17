BidaskClub Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SILV has been the topic of several other research reports. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from to in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.60 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.