BidaskClub Downgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,882 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,028,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

