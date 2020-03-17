Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.