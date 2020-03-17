Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 167,255 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 1,726.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 97,026 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPRT. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.97. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

