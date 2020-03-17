Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $2.86 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.49 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Argus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.32.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.