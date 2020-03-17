Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $2.78 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Teradyne by 2,891.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

