Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $2.66 Million Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,489,000 after buying an additional 212,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,418,000 after buying an additional 199,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after buying an additional 31,059 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 140,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,955,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.45. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.23 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.45.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

