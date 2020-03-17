Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $2.65 Million Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 827.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,358,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Trade Desk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.49 and a fifty-two week high of $323.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

In other news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.62, for a total value of $1,614,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.52, for a total value of $897,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $39,426,585 in the last three months. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

