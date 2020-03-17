Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $2.48 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 164,255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $15.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

