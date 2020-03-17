Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 77,488 Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Capri as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

