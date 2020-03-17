Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 11,728 Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Caci International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Caci International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Caci International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caci International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $188.86 on Tuesday. Caci International Inc has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.66.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.33. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caci International from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark started coverage on Caci International in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caci International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

