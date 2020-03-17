Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Stake in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $24,831,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Ferrari by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

NYSE:RACE opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $180.95.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

