Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,569,000 after acquiring an additional 396,325 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,857,000 after buying an additional 41,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,020,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,063,000 after buying an additional 110,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

