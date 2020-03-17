Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after purchasing an additional 278,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after purchasing an additional 144,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,716,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.49.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

