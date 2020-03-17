Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,719 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 970,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,187,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 76,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 279,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 89,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREX. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Trex from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

TREX opened at $63.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.71. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

