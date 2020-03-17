Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 895,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,901,000 after purchasing an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $121.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $111.71 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

