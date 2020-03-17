Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $2.94 Million in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of PENN opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.61. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $39.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.