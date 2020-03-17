Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $2.69 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,136,000 after buying an additional 208,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,295,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,389,000 after buying an additional 287,164 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,624 shares of company stock valued at $41,606,420 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut their target price on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

